England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

UPDATE: Cricket fans will have to wait a bit more time as the toss of the game has been delayed due to rain. Not a good sign at all!! Nevertheless, hope for the best folks. Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of England vs West Indies first Test. International cricket resumes after a gap 117 days. Fans are excited to see live cricket action resume, and so are players to be back on the field.

ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: England and West Indies take on each other in the first Test at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Test match marks the return of international cricket after the coronavirus lockdown. International cricket was suspended since March and now resumes after a gap of four months. Just like players, fans are excited to see cricket returning back. Meanwhile, stay on this page as we provide you the live score updates of England vs West Indies. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Day 1 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

Finally, cricket is back! World is still fighting the coronavirus pandemic but sporting action is slowly making its way back. Something fans will cherish in these hard times. For cricket fans, July 08, 2020, will be an important date. As of now, only three series have been confirmed with England involved in all of them. Slowly, other boards are expected to take a cue from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and resume the matches. Live Cricket Action Resumes With England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020; Fans Excited Ahead of ENG vs WI Match in Southampton.

Meanwhile, the focus will be on the first ball after the lockdown. It is going to be a special one even if the bowler bowls an ordinary outside off-stump line. Sadly, no one will be in the stadium to cheer the resumption as bowler runs up to bowl the first delivery. But, millions of fans will be glued to their TV sets and mobile devices to catch the first Test after lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis. England vs West Indies, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave.

The Test will be a special for all players but for Ben Stokes it holds a little more importance. The all-rounder will lead the English side for the first time as Joe Root is absent attending the birth of his second child. Players have been practicing in bio-secure environment and are advised to maintain social-distancing while celebrating on-field. Moreover, fast bowlers won’t be able to use saliva while shinning the ball. And it will be interesting to see how much impact it have. Nonetheless, it is time to celebrate the return of International cricket.