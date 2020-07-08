A few days back, a video was going viral where a man is seen explaining different forms of politics through two goats. The clip was taken from an old clip from a 1982 Malayalam drama called NOC, where the actor, the late NN Pillai of Godfather fame, explains socialism, communism, capitalism, fascism, imperialism, democracy and non-alignment with the use of two-goat analogy. For example, he explains 'socialism' like this - 'I have two goats. I will exchange my she-goat with your he-goat. That's socialism.' Remembering NN Pillai, the Legendary Malayalam Artiste Whose Video Explaining Socialism, Fascism, Democracy Through Goat Analogy Is Going Viral.

Now the two-goat analogy is a variance of the popular two-cow theory whose memes had gone viral a couple of years back. As per Wikipedia, '"You have two cows" is a form of political satire on various political, economic, etc. systems. The setup of a typical joke of this kind is the assumption that the listener lives within a given system and has two cows.'

While the two-cow theory is used to explain economics and NN Pillai used goats to explain politics, we decided to use the two-goat analogy to explain our favourite stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and more.

So here we go...

Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik Roshan

Aamir Khan

Salman Khan

Alia Bhatt

Tiger Shroff

Ranveer Singh

Kangana Ranaut

Karan Johar

Katrina Kaif

Ajay Devgn

Priyanka Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Last, but not at all the least...

Amitabh Bachchan

Designs By: Ranjeet Parab

Special Disclaimer: The above feature is a piece of satire done for fun and note to hurt anyone's sentiments. Because we believe everyone has a sense of humour, especially the stars whose legs we are trying to pull here. Bura Na Mano, Masti Hai!

