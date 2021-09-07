Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): The 'Top Gun' expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator has now been delayed to match the shifted release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

According to The Verge, Paramount announced earlier this month that it will be delaying the rest of its 2021 films, pushing 'Top Gun: Maverick' from its Thanksgiving weekend release date to May 27, 2022.

Also Read | France vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Paramount moved 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 2022 due to concerns around the delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The 'Top Gun' expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator had been planned for later this year, and will now be "released alongside the movie," according to Microsoft and Asobo Studio.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

We still don't have a lot of information on what Asobo Studio is planning to add with the 'Top Gun' expansion, apart from some jets and locations from 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

"We look forward to sharing more information in the future," said a blog post from Microsoft's Flight Simulator team.

As per The Verge, Microsoft originally announced the Top Gun expansion at E3 earlier this year, alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X / S.

The teaser trailer for the expansion includes a look at some of the jets coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator and an aircraft carrier that players may be able to land on next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)