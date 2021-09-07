France would be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on Finland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium on Wednesday. The 2018 World Cup champions haven't lived up to their expectations and are currently on a winless run for five games. Having suffered a shocking exit from the Euro 2020 earlier this year with a loss to Switzerland, France have had a difficult time so far and now, they would aim to secure a win at all costs in this match. Didier Deschamps' men even drew their last match against Ukraine, where they came from a goal down to rescue a point. However, Les Bleus also have injury concerns to deal with as star forward Kylian Mbappe out injured. In his absence, all eyes would be on Karim Benzema, who would lead the attack for France and also hope to inspire them to a much-needed win. France nonetheless sit right at the top of the table in Group D with nine points from five matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Number 7 Jersey: Check Out Manchester United Star Flaunting Iconic Jersey in Pics

Finland, on the other hand, are placed second in the group, having played two games less and they would draw inspiration from their courageous performance at the Euros, heading into this clash. A win against France would do wonders for them at this stage but the former world champions remain favourites for this match.

When is France vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

France vs Finland clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium on September 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of France vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of France vs Finland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch France vs Finland. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

