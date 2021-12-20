Dongguan [China], December 20 (ANI): The Vivo S12 series is just a few days away from its launch. Ahead of the debut, Vivo has released a promo video of the Vivo S12 Pro.

In the recently-released video, the company teased the smartphone featuring dual front-facing LED flashlights.

The brand posted the short video teaser on its Weibo page, revealing selfies will be further improved with two LED lights. That's right - Vivo is putting two flashes at the front of the S12 Pro, which will be embedded into the thin bezel on top.

One of the front cameras will have a 50MP sensor, and we expect the second to be an 8MP ultrawide shooter, inherited from the Vivo S10 series.

The company advertises the front to have "four soft lights", which in reality means the dual-LED flashes will be dual-toned. It also promised more surprises to come.

Specs-wise we are still having a tough time learning anything new. According to rumours, the S12 Pro will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset and will have a 6.5" OLED at the front. The series will have a triple-camera setup on the back.

The battery is expected to be around 4,200-4,300 mAh, and while 44W fast-charging is expected, we would love to see Vivo bring its 55W standard to the S series. (ANI)

