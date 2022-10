Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): American multinational company Microsoft has published an update roadmap for WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) that confirms Android 13 support for Windows 11 is on its way.

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft introduced the so-called WSA along with Windows 11 and the aim was to bring the two operating systems closer together through various integrations.

Also Read | Meghan Markle's XXX Scene of Her Performing Oral Sex in a Car From 2008 Episode of 90210 Resurfaces!.

Along with Android 13, Microsoft wants to add a handful of useful new features. Easy file transfer between the WSA container and Windows is one of them. That's going to be a game-changer because file sharing between your phone and PC will be as easy as drag-and-drop.

'Picture-in-picture' likely refers to having the WSA running in windowed mode on top of native Windows apps, for example. Whereas 'shortcuts' is rather vague and it is not known what Microsoft means by that.

Also Read | Bomb Threat to Hotel Grand Hyatt: Mumbai Police Nab Drunk for Giving Threats To Blow Up Luxury Hotel.

It could mean easier access to some functionalities or apps on your phone directly from the PC. Lastly, the company is enabling local network access by default, reported GSM Arena.

It should be noted that WSA and its related features are limited to certain markets and a wider rollout is expected to come in early 2023.

As per GSM Arena, Microsoft recently introduced a number of improvements and new features to WSA such as print, location + GPS, secondary display, microphone access, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)