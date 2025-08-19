Patna, August 19: Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav launched an attack against Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and alleged that MLA Vijay Kumar Singh's driver and a media journalist were beaten in Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district. Sharing the video of the alleged assault on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi and his brother Tejashwi Yadav. "I can't understand whether Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have set out to save democracy or to tear it apart. Because the way MLA Vijay Kumar Singh alias W Singh's driver and a media journalist brother were beaten and abused by Jaychand in the Nabinagar assembly constituency is extremely wrong and shameful," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote on X. EC 7-Day Ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi: Political Firestorm Over Election Commission's Press Conference on 'Vote Chori' Allegations; Congress Says ‘Will Not Apologise’.

Condemning the assault, he asked Tejashwi to be cautious of the people around him. He added, "I strongly condemn this. I want to tell Tejashwi that there is still time. Be cautious of the Jaychands around you, otherwise, you will see very bad results in the elections. Now, how wise you are will be determined by the election results." On Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Dev Surya Temple during the Aurangabad leg on Day 2 of the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi ‘Thanks’ Election Commission for ‘Tea With Dead People’ Experience, Shares Video.

Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Assault During ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव लोकतंत्र बचाने के लिए निकले हैं या फिर लोकतंत्र को ताड़ ताड़ करने निकले हैं। क्योंकि जिस प्रकार से नबीनगर विधानसभा से विधायक विजय कुमार सिंह उर्फ डब्लू सिंह के गाड़ी चालक को और उसके साथ एक मीडिया पत्रकार भाई को जयचंद द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/NepQhDHkgF — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 18, 2025

The second day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' concluded with a rally in Gayaji, and day 3 will commence from Navada, proceeding to Bar Bigha via Nalanda. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra aims to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. The rally will culminate in Patna on September 1 after covering more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts in 16 days. Meanwhile, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap Yadav is holding rallies in several constituencies. His last public meeting was held in Mahua on Sunday.

