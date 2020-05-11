Telangana CM Reviews Crop Cultivation Pattern in the State

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday took an elaborate review on crop cultivation pattern in the state and identification of alternative crops to make farmers go in for a regulatory cultivation, ensuring Minimum Support Price for the agriculture produce and other related issues.The agriculture experts present at the meeting gave several suggestions to the government on measures to be taken to make agriculture profitable in the state.They were of the view that crops should be cultivated based on the food habits of the people and also keeping in mind their demand in the markets. It is important that the entire cultivation is done based on this policy so that agriculture produce from the state gets good price. The government should decide which crop the farmer should cultivate. Traditionally all farmers in the state go in for the same crop. However, such a policy will not get good price for the crop in the market, experts said. Hence, crops should be cultivated based on the demand in the market. Regulation would be needed to cultivate crops in this pattern. To make farmers to get used to the new cultivation policy, stringent measures should be needed of the government.The agriculturists, scientists, experts and officials will carry out an extensive research to decide which crops should be cultivated, in which areas and to what extent.If farmers fail to follow this policy, benefits of Rythu Bandhu Scheme should be denied to them and their crops would not be procured by paying the Minimum Support Price. Farmers who follow the government's policy on crop pattern will receive the Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits and MSP for their produce.The experts were also of the view that seeds of crops suggested by the government are made available in the markets thereby putting an end to the practice of seed traders offering seeds to the farmers. (ANI)

