Telangana Objects to New Irrigation Project Reportedly Planned by AP

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday objected to Andhra Pradesh "unilaterally deciding" to launch a new irrigation project reportedly proposing to lift Krishna River water from the Srisailam project taken up jointly by the two neighbours, saying it was against the interests of his state.

The decision violated the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, he said and asserted that his government would fight a legal battle to stall the project.

Rao made the remarks after holding a meeting with ministers and officials on the issue, an official release said late on Monday night.

If Andhra Pradesh transfers the Krishna water, it would lead to problems in availability of drinking and irrigation water for Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts in Telangana, it quoted Rao as saying. The decision to use water from the Srisalam project, a joint initiative of the two states, without consulting Telangana, and taking up a fresh project without the approval of apex committee between the two states were mistakes made by the AP government, Rao alleged.

He asked the officials to lodge a complaint with the Krishna Water Management Board about the AP governments decision, the release said.

According to the release, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take up the new project, proposing to lift three TMC waterfrom the Srisailam project and has issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)