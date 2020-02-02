Telangana Police Rescue 3600 Children in Operation Smile

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): As many as 3,600 children were rescued by the Telangana police in January under their Operation Smile initiative. Speaking about the drive, Swathi Lakra, IG (Law & Order), Telangana, said: "3600 children were rescued including 2923 boys and 677 girls under Operation Smile-VI that was conducted in the State from January 1 to 31 to rescue/rehabilitate missing children. 411 cases have been registered under various Sections."The police teams rescued the children from different locations like railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, shops, tea stalls, footpaths, etc.According to the police, 1982 children have been restored to their parents, while 1618 are admitted to rescue homes. Among the rescued children, 1292 are from other States and countries including Nepal and Myanmar. Over 400 cases were registered under various IPC Sections related to crime against children and the Juvenile Justice Act. (ANI)

