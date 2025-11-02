Vikarabad, November 2: A man died by suicide in Kulcharla village of Vikarabad district after allegedly killing his wife, daughter and sister-in-law by attacking them with a sickle, police said on Sunday. Another daughter, who managed to escape the attack last night, is currently safe, they said. According to the police, the man, identified as Yadaiah, took his own life by hanging himself at his residence after killing his family members. Police received a dial 100 call about the incident and registered a case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the gruesome killings. Telangana Shocker: Mother Kills 2 Children Before Ending Life in Nalgonda; Police Suspect Family Dispute.

A police official said, "We received a dial 100 call about the matter. A man named Yadaiah killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle last night, and then he committed suicide by hanging. He also tried to kill his other daughter, but she escaped from him. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)." Further investigation is underway.

