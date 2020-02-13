Terrorist Hideout Busted in J&K's Poonch; Arms, Ammunition Seized

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch and busted the terrorist hideout, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Angral said the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the police, along with Rashtriya Rifle troops of the Army, carried out the operation.

"During the search operation, a terrorist hideout was busted and a cache of arms and ammunition seized," he said.

One AK 74 rifle, a magazine, a Chinese pistol and a pistol magazine were seized, the SSP added.

An FIR has been registered at the Poonch police station in this regard under the relevant sections of law.

