Thailand Hospitals Come Up with Mini Face Shields to Protect Newborns from Coronavirus

Bangkok [Thailand], April 11 (ANI): As a measure of protection for the newborn babies, some hospitals in Thailand are going the extra mile amid the coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide.According to a report in The Straits Times dated April 10, infants born in a hospital in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok, are getting mini face shields as an extra protective measure against the virus.Nurses at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok have been pictured holding newborn babies wearing protective face shields.As the pictures of the babies with face shields started doing the rounds online, the hospitals were lauded by the users for taking extra precautions to protect the newborns.The report stated that the pictures, which featured babies who seemed mostly unbothered by the headgear, quickly caught the eye of social media users.Thailand has reported more than 2,000 cases of the deadly virus which originated in China's Wuhan last year. COVID-19 related death toll in the country stands at 33. (ANI)

