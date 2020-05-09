Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Adharwadi Dumping Ground, No Injuries Reported

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Thane, May 9: A huge fire broke out in the Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan in Thane district on Saturday afternoon, an official said, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.

The fire broke out at 1:30pm and heavy smoke along with a pungent smell was emanating from the site, said Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Dileep Gund.

"Ten fire engines and ten water tankers have been deployed to douse the blaze. There are no casualties. The fire may have been caused by excessive heat," he added. Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Factory in Nashik, Ten Fire Tenders Pressed into Action.

The wind was making it difficult to control the blaze and it may take up to two days to completely put it out, he said, and informed that there was no shortage of water for dousing operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)