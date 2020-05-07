Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Factory in Nashik, Ten Fire Tenders Pressed into Action

Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Nashik (Photo Credits: ANI)

Nashik, May 7: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Satpur area of Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday. According to an update by news agency ANI, fire fighting operations are underway. To douse the blaze off, ten fire tenders have been pressed into action. Meanwhile, the reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal Village in Thane, Six Fire Tenders Reach Spot to Douse Raging Flames.

Till now, there have been no reports of injuries yet. Pictures shared by ANI shows black smoke billowing into the sky. Fight fighting operations are underway. Fire Breaks Out in a Flat in Atlas Building Near Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, 2 Women Rescued.

ANI Tweet:

Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a factory in Satanpur area of Nashik today. 10 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/U6FWleye2n — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

On Wednesday, a huge blaze broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district. On Tuesday, a level-II fire was reported in a residential building near posh locality in Mumbai. Two women, who were trapped in the sixth floor of the building, were rescued safely.