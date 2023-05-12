Thane, May 12: A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother to death and seriously wounded his father in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, police said. Uttar Pradesh: Son Kills Father and Stepmother With Scissors in Aligarh, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused, said senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station. The deceased was identified as Vinita Bhatkar, 66, who lived with her husband in the Kopri area.

As per preliminary information, the accused attacked his parents with a kitchen knife around 12 noon following a quarrel.