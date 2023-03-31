A horrific video of a son stabbing his father brutally with scissors is going viral on the Internet. The 24-year-old man, Ghulamuddin, killed his father, Ishaq and stepmother Shezaadi Begum at Zakir Nagar colony in Aligarh. According to neighbours, they used to have frequent quarrels. While the police have arrested Ghulamuddin, the Internet is shocked watching these spine-chilling visuals. Prayagraj Honour Killing: Father Kills 19-Year-Old Daughter for Having Relationship With Youth, Buries Her; Arrested.

Man Stabs Father With Scissors (Disturbing Visuals)

प्रकरण कल का है, जिसमें तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) March 31, 2023

