Thinking of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts: PM

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is contemplating giving up social media presence.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted from the handle @narendramodi.

The tweet created a flutter as within minutes #NoSir started trending with social media users urging Modi not to give up his social media accounts.

The Congress took a swipe at the prime minister, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting "Give up hatred, not social media accounts" after tagging Modi's post.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.

Reacting to PM's tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posted, "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India."

