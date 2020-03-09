Three-year Old Child Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 9 (PTI) Athree-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said here on Monday.

The child and its parents who had reached the Cochin International Airport Limited at 6 am on March 7 from Italy were subjected to thermal screening at the universal surveillance system established, officials said.

Detecting symptoms of coronavirus in the child,they were immediately referred to isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, they said.

The samples of the child sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha have tested positive for Coronavirus, they said.

The samples of the parents have also been sent for lab test, the officials added.

Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert and warn action against those hiding travel history to affected nations.

