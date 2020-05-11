TN Reports 6 COVID-19 Deaths, 798 Cases

Chennai, May 11 (PTI) The deadly coronavirus consumed six more lives in Tamil Nadu on Monday, which also saw the sharpest spike in daily additions that pushed the cumulative tally beyond the 8,000 mark.

As many as 798 peope tested positive for COVID-19, taking the cumulative number of infections to 8,002, a Health Department bulletin here said.

Monday was the fifth day in a row when Tamil Nadu registered positive cases in excess of 500.

There were 5,895 active cases as on date, the government said, adding a total of 2,051 people have been discharged so far following treatment, including 92 today.

