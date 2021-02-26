Hollywood star Tom Holland recently revealed that the now-officially titled Spidey threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark his final time suiting-up as the Webbed Wonder for the standalone films. But the actor is already setting his sights on a potential comeback and said that he would return in a heartbeat if asked. According to Entertainment Weekly, the highly-anticipated release of Holland's third solo film as the legendary superhero, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', will mark the end of the actor's contractual obligations to lead standalone films built around the character. Spider-Man – No Way Home: Tom Holland Reveals the Real Title of His Marvel Movie After Teasing Fans (Watch Video).

Recently, during an interview with Collider, for his new Apple TV+ drama 'Cherry', Holland said, "I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat, I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back I'll be there, if they don't I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey." Before leading his first pair of solo Spidey flicks with the 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and its 2019 sequel 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the first time that Holland appeared in the classic comic book role of Peter Parker was with Marvel's 2016 blockbuster 'Captain America: Civil War'. Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon Tease Fans With 3 Different Title Posters of Their Upcoming Marvel Movie.

Apart from these, he has also appeared in several Avengers titles for Marvel and Disney. Though, his solo spin-offs were distributed by Sony under an unprecedented deal between the two studio mammoths, sharing the character rights. A brief rift occurred between the partners that nearly threatened to end Holland's run as the hero. As per Entertainment Weekly, the forthcoming 'No Way Home' is set to pick up after Parker's identity was exposed in 'Far From Home'. With series mainstays Zendaya reprising her role as Michelle and Marisa Tomei returning as Aunt May, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear as Doctor Strange in the movie.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will also be stepping back into their roles from the past Spider-Man franchises as Electro and Doctor Octopus. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written the script for the forthcoming Marvel film. Filmmaker Jon Watts has helmed the upcoming movie after directing 'Spider-Man Homecoming' (2017) and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), which earned more than USD 1.1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' movie of all time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)