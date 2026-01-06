Actor Rukmini Vasanth has a key role in Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. On Tuesday, the first look of Rukmini's character was unveiled. ‘Toxic’: Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning As Rebecca in FIRST Look From Her Upcoming Gangster Film With Yash and Geetu Mohandas (View Poster).

On having Rukmini on board, Geetu Mohandas, in a press note, said, "What I admire most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn't just perform, she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper and sometimes even my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence on screen often lies in what is left unsaid. Between shots, I often see her quietly writing in her journal , capturing thoughts, small anecdotes from the set. Those moments say a lot about her process. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful, and at times I honestly wish I could steal those pages and read through them, just to understand the mind behind such a layered performance."

Yash Unveils Rukmini Vasanth’s Killer First Look From ‘Toxic’

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca. Toxic is slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.