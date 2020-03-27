Tragic Situation Has Arisen at Delhi Border: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the situation as 'tragic' as thousands of people started their journeys for their respective houses on foot after the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus and has urged the government to intervene and help these people."Tragic situation has arisen on the border of Delhi. Thousands of people have left for their homes on foot. No means, no food. Corona's terror, unemployment and fear of hunger are pushing their feet towards the village. I pray to the government, please help them," Priyanka tweeted.The fear of starvation due to lockdown is driving out migrant labourers from the national capital."We are going back to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. We have been hungry for two days. The biscuit which used to cost Rs 10 now costs Rs 30," said Shahadat, who along with others were on way to their native places."We have no money. We will die either of hunger or coronavirus," added Shahadat, who used to live in Okhla here.Since the lockdown was imposed on Tuesday midnight for 21 days to check the spread of COVID-19, migrant labourers from the nearby districts of UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan have started returning to their native places.Many of them claimed that they had been hungry for days. They are walking down to their respective destinations without having any mode of transportation to save themselves from hunger and coronavirus. (ANI)

