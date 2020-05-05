Train with Migrant Workers from Gujarat Reaches Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 5 (ANI): A special train from Gujarat carrying about 1,200 migrant workers reached Muzaffarpur on Tuesday amid the coronavirus lockdown. The local administration made arrangements for sanitisation and other facilities, including the provision of food, for migrant workers belonging to various districts of Bihar who arrived on the Sabarmati Express."1,208 passengers were on the train which reached today, mainly they are from Siwan, Chapra, Muzaffarpur, among other districts in the state. Our preparations were well in advance for conducting screening and giving food packets to them," SDO East Muzaffarpur, Kundan Kumar, told ANI here.The official added that arrangements for sending the migrant workers to their respective districts are in place.The Ministry of Railways had earlier said that few special trains, which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments.In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. (ANI)

