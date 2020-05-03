Tripura Mechanic's Special 'COVID-19 Bike' Ensures Social Distancing During Ride

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): Social distancing has emerged as one of the most efficient practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, inspired by this an automobile mechanic from Aralia (West Tripura) has gone a step ahead and created a unique battery-operated bike which ensures the norm is followed even while it is being ridden.Apart from social distancing, Partha Saha, the creator also wanted to give the usage of green energy a push, due to which he opted for a lithium-ion battery to power the electric bike."I have been converting bikes for the past five years to electric bikes out of my own interest to give people an alternative to petrol. I do these out of my own savings. I built this bike to give a message that social distancing needs to be followed to defeat COVID-19," Saha told ANI here.Explaining the efficiency and working of the bike, he added, "The distance of the two seats in the bike is more than a metre, which ensures social distancing is followed as directed by the government."According to him, the 'COVID-19 bike', as christened by him, takes three hours to get fully charged and then can cover a distance of 80 kilometres. The bike is also devoid of gears and is, therefore, relatively easy to use and control as per Saha.Saha, who has gained popularity in social media due to his unique innovation also hopes that his creation will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' program and encourage entrepreneurship in the country. (ANI)

