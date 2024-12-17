New Delhi, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the death of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda and said she will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment." Tulsi Gowda Dies at 86: Padma Shri Awardee Environmentalist Known As ‘Vruksha Maate’ Passes Away Due to Age-Related Ailments.

PM Modi Condoles Death of Tulsi Gowda

Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment. She will remain a guiding light for environmental… pic.twitter.com/FWjsvroMty — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2024

"She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added. Gowda passed away at her residence in Honnalli village in Karnataka's Uttara district on Monday due to age-related ailments. She was 86. She belonged to the Halakki tribe and is survived by a son and a daughter. In recognition of her work, she was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021.

