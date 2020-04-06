Two Arrested After Shootout for 'attacking' Police Enforcing Lockdown: SSP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 6 (PTI)The Muzaffarnagr police on Monday arrested two miscreants, allegedly absconding since early this month after attacking a police team and seriously injuring a sub-inspector, who had been on duty to enforce the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police A bhishekh Yadavsaid miscreants Sudesh and Ramesh were nabbed in Bhopa police station area of the district after a shootout.

The police had to retaliate when they duo opened fire on being accosted by them, he said, adding two pistols and two motorcycles were also seized from them.

The two had attacked a police team in Morona village on April 1.

The police, meanwhile, booked a total of 1,810 persons for allegedly breaching the lockdown provisions for which a total of 356 cases have been registered since imposition of the lockdown on March 25.

They also fined 8,256 vehicle owners and confiscated 930 vehicles for breaking lockdown, said Yadav, adding a fine of nearly Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on vehicle owners. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)