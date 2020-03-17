Two Arrested for 'killing' Man Jammu: Police

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed by two persons on the outskirts of the city here, police said on Tuesday, claiming that the case was solved with the arrest of both the accused persons within eight hours.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Reasi district, was done to death by two of his acquaintances over some issue near Barmini-Sunjwan on Monday, a police official said.

He said police arrested both the accused Abdul Majid and Aijaz Ahmad, both residents of Reasi, from Jammu bus stand within eight hours of the incident.

