Two BSF Personnel Died After Contracting COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have died of Covid-19."Prahari pariwar is grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of COVID-19 while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment," read the release by the paramilitary force."Other Borderman died on Monday 4th May in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on 3rd May. From normal ward, he was shifted ICU on 4th May. After death, prior to Postmortem, COVID-I9 test was done and result came positive by late night of 6th May Wednesday," it said. Nearly 40 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported among BSF personnel. "With the tracing of primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of earlier detected cases, testing of all such listed, mostly asymptomatic contacts was undertaken on priority after immediately putting them in quarantine," read the release.The BSF said that they have established well-equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. (ANI)

