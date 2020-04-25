Two Cases Booked Following Row Between Villagers and Others

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Police have registered two cases, including on charges of violation of lockdown rules, following an issue in which some people were stopped by residents of a village here amid claims they were carrying "some meat."

Villagers at Ghatkesar stopped some peopleonApril 22, saying they were new to the place and wanted to know where they were coming from, police said on Saturday.

One person complained to police that he was obstructed and abused by some people who stopped his vehicle. A case was registered against villagers who stopped him, they said.

Another case was registered by police on their own against those, who were stopped, for alleged violation of Motor Vehicle Act and government orders on lockdown), they said.

Asked about claims that some meat was being carried, they said those stopped were carrying some meat.

However its identity was not known, they added.

