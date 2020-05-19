Two Delhi Returnees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Two Delhi returnees, belonging to Latehar and Jamshedpur respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. According to Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni, "Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jharkhand. One each from Latehar and Jamshedpur. Both have returned from Delhi."Total cases in Jharkhand stand at 233, said the Health Secretary. (ANI)

