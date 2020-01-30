Two IAS, One IPS Officers Shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday transferred two IAS, one IPS, two PCS and one PPS officers with immediate effect.

IAS officer Manpreet Singh has been posted as Special Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, while Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Fazilika, an official release said.

IPS officer Vivek Sheel Soni has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilika, and PPS officer Bhupinder Singh has been transferred as SSP of Ferozepur.

PCS officer Poonam Singh has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (Grievances), Fazilika, while Vinod Kumar Bansal has been posted as SDM Abohar.

