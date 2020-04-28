Two NSCN Insurgents Held in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) Two NSCN (Reformation) insurgents were apprehended along with arms and ammunition during a joint operation by the police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district of lower Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, the joint operation was launched at Ramgaizang and Chamtila (Karuluang) under Jirighat Police Station, and the two persons were arrested in the early hours, they said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were active cadres of the NSCN(R).

One of them hails from Assam's Dima Hasao district, while the other from Tamenglong district in Manipur and they were involved in extortion and extremist activities in the inter-state border areas, police said.

A case has been registered under different sections of the Explosive Substances Act against the two.

