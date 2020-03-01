Two People Beaten for Property in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Two people were injured when they were beaten by a group of unknown people allegedly in a bid to capture their property in Ganeshra area here on Sunday.The assailants who escaped from the spot also opened fire and destroyed a vehicle belonging to the victims.The injured were admitted to a hospital after the incident.Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)