Two People Die After Tree Falls on Them in Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two people died on Wednesday after a tree uprooted by strong winds crushed them in Khambha village located in Amreli district of Gujarat state. Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat and several trees were uprooted due to strong winds.Meanwhile, several other plantations in the area were also damaged including the fruit trees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)