UAE Based 3D Printing Firm to Make PPE for COVID-19

Dubai, May 10 (PTI) A UAE based 3D printing company has transformed its laboratories into a manufacturing hub to produce more than 1,000 reusable personal protective equipment for the frontline workers battling the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Proto21, a Dubai-based 3D printing company, has collaborated with the Dubai Police to manufacture more than 1,000 reusable 3D printed face shields for its frontline officers.

The personal protective equipment would be manufactured in the company's 3D printing labs that has been transformed into a manufacturing hub considering the urgent requirement for the devices while battling coronavirus situation in the country, said Pir Arkam, the founder and CEO of Proto21.

The UAE has so far reported 18,198 coronavirus cases with 198 deaths, the Khaleej Times reported.

Proto21 would manufacture several other products such as ventilator splitters and valves for snorkel masks using bio-compatible and durable materials.

Akram founded the company in May 2018 in partnership with Dubai Based Joseph Group and company and has been providing 3D printing services to a wide range of industries.

