U'khand:Cancer Patient Discharged from Delhi Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Dehradun, May 3 (PTI) A cancer patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi was discharged after he tested positive for coronavirus, following which his family brought him here and he was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh, officials said on Sunday.

The man was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday immediately after the administration here was informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Uttarakhand Directorate of Health spokesperson JC Pandey said.

The resident of Chaman Vihar area here was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital on April 28 for cancer treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and was discharged the same day.

On May 1, his family brought him here, Pande said.

After the patient was hospitalised, his five family members were also kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and the entire Chaman Vihar area was sealed.

His son is in the isolation ward of AIIMS, Rishikesh and four other family members have been admitted to the Doon Hospital here, the official said.

