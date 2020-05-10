UK's COVID-19 Deaths Up by 346 to 31,587

World. (File Image)

London [UK], May 10 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 346 people have died in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours due to coronavirus taking the country's toll to 31,587, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.The new figure is a drop from the 626 deaths reported on Friday.The case count has risen by 3,896 to 215,260, which is a decrease from the 4,649 new cases registered a day before.In total, the country has conducted nearly 1.3 million tests. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)