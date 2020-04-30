Unreal and Unbelievable: Kohli on Death of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the death of top actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in quick succession is "hard to accept" and described the tragic turn of events as "unreal and unbelievable".

A day after 54-year-old Irrfan breathed his last, Kapoor, 67, too died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today," Kohli wrote on his twitter handle.

Kapoor, who had a glorious career in Hindi cinema spanning over four decades, was admitted at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been battling leukemia for the last two years.

The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Irrfan, too, was battling a rare cancer and had been away from the public eye since his diagnosis in 2018.

Tributes poured in for both the actors from the sporting fraternity with many top athletes offering condolences to the bereaved families.

