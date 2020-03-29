UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Launches Programme to Feed the Poor in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has launched a programme to feed the poor in Mathura district amid the country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Seeing the hardship faced by stranded people, a food programme for them was launched by the parishad on Friday, said Shailjakant Mishra, vice president of the body.

With the help of nine vehicles and 50 volunteers, over 22,000 are being given food everyday, he said on Saturday.

UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop ideal infrastructure in pilgrim centres of Mathura.

Meanwhile, a group of transgenders, lead by one Krishna, is distributing food to the poor in the district.

Another group of transgenders, lead by Poonam Chauhan, is distributing face masks to the poor here.

