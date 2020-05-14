Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Announcement of Free Food Grain Supply For Migrants, Farmers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, May 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hailed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor in the second tranche of COVID-19 stimulus package.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this package for the migrant people, street vendors and small farmers. It is a big economic package for the people, who need help in this situation the most," Yogi told ANI. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrant Workers by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The UP Chief Minister said that around 14 crore farmers got Rs 2,000 each per month in the first phase under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme during the coronavirus situation. "Around 14 crore farmers have been given Rs 2,000 each per month in the first phase under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi during the coronavirus situation. I am feeling happy to tell that 2.34 crore farmers of Uttar Pradesh have got this help for two times," he said.

He said the initiative of the government to provide moratorium to the farmers who have taken the loan from banks will provide huge relief to crores of farmers in the country.

"The farmers in the country, who have taken the loan from the banks, will get great relief after the government has initiated to provide moratorium to them. The total amount of loan is 4,22,000,0000000 in which the government has started the process to give the concession," added Yogi.

