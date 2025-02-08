Sant Kabir Nagar, February 8: A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar Gautam (20) and Azad Kumar (18), a police officer said. Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the girl's mother lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter, a student of Class 12, was befriended by Azad. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

He allegedly took her to a hotel where he raped her and made an explicit video. The video was then shared to Vivek, who also allegedly used it to blackmail and rape the girl, the officer said. The girl eventually confided in her family, who then lodged a complaint with the police. An FIR has been has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

