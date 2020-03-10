US Vice President Says Doesn't Know if Trump Tested for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 10 (AFP) US Vice President Mike Pence has said he was unaware if Donald Trump had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly," Pence told reporters on Monday.

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus," Pence said in response to an earlier question. (AFP)

