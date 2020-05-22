Uttarakhand: College, University Exams from July 1; Admissions to Next Session from September 1

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, May 22: Examinations in colleges and universities across Uttarakhand will be held from July 1 and completed within a month period, while new admissions will begin from September 1, said Principal Secretary Anand Vardhan. 10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. In an order, Vardhan also stated that classes for students will begin from August 1.

