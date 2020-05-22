Uttarakhand Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Count Rises to 146

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases in the state to 146."Twenty four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state till 8 pm today taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 146," Uttarakhand Health Department said in a bulletin.Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil K Raturi on Thursday issued certain guidelines to district in-charges, general officers and area in-charges on preparation and prevention of coronavirus during the lockdown 4.0."All district in-charges are directed to take strict action against people violating home quarantine. Besides, immediate action also has to be taken on complaints regarding the lockdown violation and domestic violence," Raturi said during a video conference in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)