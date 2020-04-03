Validity of CGHS Cards of Govt Pensioner Beneficiaries Extended to April 30

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has decided to extend the validity of CGHS cards of government pensioner beneficiaries to April 30.

The validity of the cards was to expire on March 31.

"In case of CGHS pensioner beneficiaries who contribute the subscription on annual basis and whose CGHS cards are valid till March 31, the validity period may be extended till April 30 in the data base by additional directors City/HQ (in Delhi) on the basis of request received over email from such beneficiaries.

"These relaxations are being made to help the CGHS beneficiaries in view of the extraordinary conditions due to COVID-19 and will not be cited as a precedence in future," said an official order signed by the director Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

In view of the coronavirus disease, all out efforts are being made by the government to contain its impact by instituting measures at community as well as at individual levels, it said.

Guidelines for maintaining social distancing between individuals have already been issued by the government, it added. PTI PLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)