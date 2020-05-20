Vande Bharat Mission: 175 Indian Passengers Reach Hyderabad from Bahrain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Air India repatriation flight carrying 175 Indian passengers from Bahrain arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, earlier on Tuesday.The phased evacuation is being done under the Vande Bharat Mission, whose second phase started from May 16.Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries.Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "More countries added in 2nd Phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights." (ANI)

