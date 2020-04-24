Vegetable Hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A vegetable hawker in Ward-3, Mehrauli here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said."From the investigation, it seems he had stopped setting up his cart after he developed symptoms. He was not a part of the shifted mandi that has been set up at DTC Terminal," BM Mishra, District Magistrate, South Delhi, said.He said that close contacts of the vegetable hawker have been checked and are presently at Terapanth Bhawan, while their results are awaited."We are screening all vendors but vigil by everyone will deter those who is sick and still running such shop or 'thela'. In this process, do not abuse or misbehave with vendors," Mishra further said.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 2,248 COVID-19 cases, including 724 cured/discharged/migrated and 48 deaths. (ANI)

