VFI Found Guilty of Not Settling Advances Within Stipulated Time

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): After an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Volleyball Federation of India has been found guilty of not settling advances within the stipulated time.These advances were given to the federation for conducting national coaching camps, national championships and international exposures under the scheme of 'Assistance to NSFs' within the stipulated time.Further, it has been stated by the Sports Ministry that an effective procedure may be formulated in the matter of grants sanctioned by the Government of India to National Sports Federations (NSFs).As per the norms, the NSFs have to settle the accounts within a period of 21 days from the date of completion of the event.The same is also reflected in all the sanctions issued by team division. (ANI)

