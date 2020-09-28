Reminiscing about childhood days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday dug out a priceless throwback picture with brother Sunny, as he sent birthday wishes to him. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor posted a throwback picture on social media that marked their childhood birthday celebration. Vicky Kaushal Shares Workout Selfie from the Gym, Says ‘Regret Wasting Time In Between Sets’

In the picture posted to Instagram, the Kaushal brothers are seen taking a sip from a bottled can, while they both sport a special birthday. Vicky and Sunny look adorable as they look into the camera, while busy having their drinks. "Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez," wrote the 'Raazi' star as he shared the sweet picture. 5 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Reminisce About Their Debut Film

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez 🤗😘❤️ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Sep 28, 2020 at 2:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Vicky's rumoured girlfriend and actor Katrina Kaif also sent birthday wishes to Sunny on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Happy birthday Sunny Kaushal, all the love, success and joy this year."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)